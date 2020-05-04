Parks in Willingboro Twp., New Jersey not reopening just yet

Cooper River Park in Camden County, New Jersey saw crowds this weekend but Freeholder Jeff Nash said overall everyone stuck to the COVID-19 rules.
"I thought the weekend went great, we had reports from our 22 parks in Camden County that most people had been responsible," said Nash.
In Willingboro Township, Burlington County, where there are a large number of COVID-19 cases, all of their 13 parks remain closed but marinas and golf courses are operating leaving some residents perplexed.
"So, I'm like , ok, places are opening up and it's ok to be out in public in parks and this one is closed? I did think it was a little weird," said Sharella Griffith.
According to published reports, a township meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to decide if the parks will reopen.
According to state officials, at least eight locations were "overrun" Saturday and had to be closed.
