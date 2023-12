Fire erupts in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania transmission shop

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters have gotten control of a large fire burning in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

It happened at JG Transmissions on the 600 block of Davisville Road on Friday night.

You can see crews on the scene, dousing the flames and smoke with water.

There are no reports on any injuries.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.