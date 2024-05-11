After fire, South Jersey theater troupe says the show must go on

Displaced by a fire at the Voorhees Town Center, the GHVS Players have pivoted to keep their show on schedule in a creative way.

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gabrielle Horvitz, A South Jersey voice teacher who first took the arts in first grade, has formed her own group of talented actors known as the GHVS Players.

But last month's fire at the Voorhees Town Center left them without access to their home stage.

From the ashes rose a creative solution, and a community ready to keep the curtain from closing. That has materialized as practices being held in living rooms and driveways.

BCIT in Westampton, New Jersey, has opened its doors as a stage for the final production. A GoFundMe has raised over $2,000 to help with the new expenses.

Watch our video above to see the story and their talent in action.

The GHVS Players will present 'Into the Woods' starting on May 29th, 2024, with six chances to see the show at BCIT in Westampton, New Jersey.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

