Pennick Funeral Home damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire damaged a funeral home early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Crews found heavy flames on the upper floors of the Pennick Funeral Home at North 23rd Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Crews placed the fire under control by 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported, however, it's unclear if the blaze will impact any upcoming remembrances.