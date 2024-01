Wilmington, Delaware 2023 crime report shows fewer murders, car theft double

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The mayor and chief of police in Wilmington, Delaware, released the city's year-end crime report Thursday.

There was a 22% decrease in murder investigations, but there was an increase in overall shooting incidents in 2023.

One of the biggest issues in Wilmington was car theft. Police responded to 609 of them last year, which was more than double the amount reported in 2022.

