It is unclear if foul play is involved.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the death of a woman, whose body was found in a Wilmington park.

Officials received a call around 7 a.m. Sunday, reporting the discovery at the Kosciuszko Park near South Franklin and Maple streets.

The park is now closed to the public as police investigate.

It is unclear if foul play is involved.