fire

Officials: Fire leaves woman seriously injured in Wilmington, Delaware

So far, there is no word yet on what sparked the fire.
By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a fire Saturday morning that left a woman seriously injured.

Fire crews were called out to the Unit block of Center Street around 3:15 a.m., where they found fire shooting from the rear of a residence.

A female in her 50s was trapped inside, officials say.

Crews quickly battled the flames while other firefighters entered the burning home and rescued the woman.

She was transported to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

So far, there is no word yet on what sparked the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwoman injuredfireinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Officials investigate apartment fire, deadly crash in Gloucester Co.
Fire breaks out at South Philly Home Depot
1 dead after Montco fire, another resident jumps from home
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
TOP STORIES
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Residents take cover
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
Bullet hits Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building
AccuWeather: Chilly Start To The Weekend
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
Analysts concerned over potential Russian cyber attacks
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Show More
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares update on 'dire' situation in Ukraine
Local residents react to CDC removal of indoor mask requirements
Bucks Co. plane propeller crashed into room with crib, victim ID'd
'American Idol' judges on handling disagreements during auditions
More TOP STORIES News