Officials: Fire leaves woman seriously injured in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a fire Saturday morning that left a woman seriously injured.Fire crews were called out to the Unit block of Center Street around 3:15 a.m., where they found fire shooting from the rear of a residence.A female in her 50s was trapped inside, officials say.Crews quickly battled the flames while other firefighters entered the burning home and rescued the woman.She was transported to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.So far, there is no word yet on what sparked the fire.