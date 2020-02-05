Suspect sought for man's murder in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for the suspect who gunned a man down on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Market Street just before noon.

That's where they found 40-year-old Randolph White suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

White was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact them or Delaware CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonmurderhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News