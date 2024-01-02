3 juveniles in custody after police chase ends with crash in Wilmington, Delaware

3 juveniles in custody after police chase ends with crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A police chase through the streets of Wilmington, Delaware on Monday ended with a crash and several suspects in custody.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at W. 14th and N. Tatnall streets.

Police say a stolen Kia with New Jersey tags was being driven the wrong way on Tatnall Street when it struck a parked work van.

The Kia then hit another parked vehicle on W. 14th Street.

Four juveniles fled the scene on foot, but police were able to apprehend three of them.

There was no word on where the chase began or if anyone was injured.