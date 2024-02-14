Mail truck partially swallowed up by sinkhole on Wilmington, Delaware street

Sinkhole opens up underneath mail truck on Wilmington street; several nearby homes evacuated

Sinkhole opens up underneath mail truck on Wilmington street; several nearby homes evacuated

Sinkhole opens up underneath mail truck on Wilmington street; several nearby homes evacuated

Sinkhole opens up underneath mail truck on Wilmington street; several nearby homes evacuated

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a sinkhole that opened up in a street on Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

The report came in around 11 a.m. from the 800 block of W. 9th Street.

Video from the air and ground showed a mail truck that partially fell into the hole.

Some houses on both sides of the street in the area of the sinkhole were evacuated as a precaution while crews work to figure out what caused it to open.

Cars are being moved out of the block and first responders are checking homes for water in basements.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections and Delmarva Power have been called to the scene.

There has been no report of injuries.