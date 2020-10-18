Society

Wilmington woman teaches I.T. to help change lives

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- On Saturday, Action News met with a teacher and three students in a classroom where the topic was all things I.T.

"I feel like I'm saving their lives, and they feel like that too," said Kate Brown, who is an IT specialist at Reginald Noble Tech.

Brown says most of her students are single fathers, have a non-violent criminal record, and no way to earn an honest, livable wage.

"It gives me a sense of counting. In the world, you either count or you don't count," said Semaj Deshields of Wilmington.

Trevor Duval of Wilmington said, "Every day I learn something different and something new."

Although Duval does not have a criminal record, he says he made mistakes in the past as well.

Brown meets with the men every Saturday now at the Achievement Center in Wilmington.

"We put together a lesson plan, a curriculum, and we're training these guys to test software," said Brown.

Brown is also helping the three men and two others form their own LLC.

"Being the job, as opposed to looking for a job, is a whole lot better position to be in," said Deshields.

Together they hope to achieve success and prove you can change your life.

"People from all walks of life make mistakes," said Deshields. "Everybody deserves a chance or a second chance in our case."

Duval said, "This is going to grow into something enormous and something big. The best thing about Kate is that she sees the greatness in people that they don't see in themselves."

Brown has big plans for this program and hopes to move the program into Philadelphia next.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtonsocietycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News