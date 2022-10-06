Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey

Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former school administrator in South Jersey is accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and peering into the windows of other nearby residences in Sicklerville.

Winslow Township police say in February of this year, Danny McEaddy, 39, entered a woman's home and attempted to force her into a bedroom.

Police say the woman was able to call for help and McEaddy fled.

Then police say in May he returned to the same house and peered into the windows.

He was seen looking into the windows of multiple Sicklerville houses in August.

McEaddy was arrested later that month when police say he was looking into a window in Pitman.

Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of his arrest, according to Winslow police.

In a welcome video published by the Upper Darby School District in July of 2020, McEaddy is seen walking around Hillcrest Elementary School as he became the new principal.

The district says he hasn't worked there since November 2021.

McEaddy has worked at several schools in New Jersey as well, including Freedom Prep Charter School in Camden.

The superintendent there said McEaddy's alleged actions in no way involved the school.

Action News spoke with a Sicklerville man who didn't want to be identified but said he was McEaddy's neighbor.

"I seen him walking, him and his wife, his family and the dog. They seemed like a nice family."

He said he never imagined that the man he saw would be arrested for something like this.

"I'm shocked because he didn't seem like that type, but you never know," he said.

McEaddy is still in the Camden County Correctional Facility on charges of burglary and other related offenses.

He had a detention hearing Wednesday where he was denied release by a judge.

McEaddy's attorney, David Gelman, said they'll be appealing that decision.

He also told Action News on Thursday his client denies all charges and is looking forward to his day in court.

If anyone believes they may have been a victim of peering into windows in Winslow Township, you can contact Detective Jeffrey Wyld at 609-567-0700 ext: 1200.