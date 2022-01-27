WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A collision involving a school bus in Camden County has injured at least one person.
The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the Winslow Township Board of Education bus sustained serious front-end damage.
Authorities told Action News there were injuries in the crash.
One person was seen being taken off the bus and carried onto a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
The condition of this person or any other injured victim has not been released.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
At least 1 injured in school bus crash in Winslow Township, NJ
At least one person could be seen being taken off the bus and carried onto a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News