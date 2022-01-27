school bus accident

At least 1 injured in school bus crash in Winslow Township, NJ

At least one person could be seen being taken off the bus and carried onto a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Injuries reported in collision involving school bus in South Jersey

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A collision involving a school bus in Camden County has injured at least one person.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the Winslow Township Board of Education bus sustained serious front-end damage.

Authorities told Action News there were injuries in the crash.

One person was seen being taken off the bus and carried onto a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

The condition of this person or any other injured victim has not been released.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwinslowschool bus accidentschool buscollisioncrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
No charges in Easton school bus crash: DA's Office
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch
Gunman follows woman home after accidental bump at market: Police
Teen uses hockey stick to save 2 boys from icy Bucks County Lake
Surveillance video shows armed robbers target Philly fast-food spots
Winter hurricane? 'Bombogenesis' explained ahead of weekend storm
17-year-old student fatally shot near Southwest Philly high school
Vaccine mandate kicks in for health care workers in Pa., NJ, Del.
Show More
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
School district sending some students home early due to staff shortage
Man charged with murder after aunt found dead in Bucks County park
Students stage walkout over reinstated mask mandate
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
More TOP STORIES News