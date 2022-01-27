At least 1 injured in school bus crash in Winslow Township, NJ

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A collision involving a school bus in Camden County has injured at least one person.The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the Winslow Township Board of Education bus sustained serious front-end damage.Authorities told Action News there were injuries in the crash.One person was seen being taken off the bus and carried onto a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.The condition of this person or any other injured victim has not been released.