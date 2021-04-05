robbery

Robbery at Center City hotel under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Center City hotel.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Doubletree by Hilton on Broad Street near Locust.

Police said an armed male suspect forced a 35-year-old woman into a hotel room and pistol-whipped the victim.

The suspect fled with more than $6,000, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing with Central Detectives Division
