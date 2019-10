WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman is suing the city of Wildwood and three of its police officers over her violent confrontation on the beach last year.Emily Weinman, 22, was caught on video assaulting a police officer on the beach in Wildwood in May of 2018.The officers who could be seen in the video punching her while trying to subdue her were cleared of any wrongdoing. Weinman took a plea deal in court. She served a year of probation and was banned from Wildwood and its beaches for a year.