Woman dies after fire rips through Vineland mobile home

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --A woman has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of North East Avenue.
Cumberland County fire officials say heavy fire was showing from the home upon arrival to the scene.
Authorities tell Action News a woman died in the blaze.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
