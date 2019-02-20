Woman dies after fire rips through Vineland mobile home

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of North East Avenue.

Cumberland County fire officials say heavy fire was showing from the home upon arrival to the scene.

Authorities tell Action News a woman died in the blaze.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfirevineland newsVineland
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Ice Changes to Rain Tonight, Temperatures Rise
Driver dies after car plunges into pond off of Rte. 1
Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar
Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem identified
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in Hawaii crash that killed Montco man
2 dead after crash in Pemberton
Show More
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
60 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and puppy mill
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
More News