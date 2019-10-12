Woman, 33, escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade, New Jersey

Man escaping custody struck by car in Maple Shade: as seen on Action News Mornings, October 12, 2019.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old woman trying to escape from police custody was struck by a car in Burlington County, New Jersey, authorities said.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Route 73 in Maple Shade.



Authorities said Danielle Colon, of Camden, was being taken to the police station after running from police when she somehow got free and jumped out of the patrol car, fleeing for a second time.



Colon was then hit by a driver in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the entrance to the Stony Run Apartments.

She was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and was to be treated for a broken leg.



The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene.

Colon was released on a criminal summons pending court. She is charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest, escape and obstruction.

No officers were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maple shadeburlington countycrimecustodypoliceescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport
After suffering a stroke this New Jersey man found a second calling post retirement.
Show More
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
U.S. Marshals in Philly make arrest in Delco attempted robbery
Pa. police warn parents about THC-laced Halloween candy
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
More TOP STORIES News