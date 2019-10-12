Woman, 33, escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade, New Jersey

Update from @MapleShadePD The Suspect is a woman - 33 year old Danielle Colon of Camden- officers recognized her as someone wanted on a warrant and she fled police twice. The 2nd time she was hit by a car. She faces charges connected to drugs & fleeing police. No officers hurt. https://t.co/WzkVvbCJmE — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 12, 2019

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old woman trying to escape from police custody was struck by a car in Burlington County, New Jersey, authorities said.It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Route 73 in Maple Shade.Authorities said Danielle Colon, of Camden, was being taken to the police station after running from police when she somehow got free and jumped out of the patrol car, fleeing for a second time.Colon was then hit by a driver in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the entrance to the Stony Run Apartments.She was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and was to be treated for a broken leg.The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene.Colon was released on a criminal summons pending court. She is charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest, escape and obstruction.No officers were injured.