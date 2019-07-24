Philadelphia police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were able to chase down a man who escaped custody early Wednesday morning in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Tabor Avenue in the Lawncrest section.

Police say the suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 6000 block of Colgate Street and then robbed the person inside.

Investigators say the suspect stabbed the victim two times and then took off.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest. TaRhonda Thomas reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2019.



Officers spotted the man about 15 minutes later, police say, and tried to take him into custody.

However, he was able to break free.

Action News was there shortly after 5 a.m. when police spotted the man, chased him down and recaptured him.

He was placed in a police car and driven away.

The suspect's name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hunting parkphiladelphia newsstabbingescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware
1 person killed near motel in Asbury Park police-involved shooting
Gunshot victim runs into Hunting Park bar for help
Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Ravens, but why?
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, bright and refreshing weather today
Cat shot 4 times in Philly needs leg amputated, family says
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Police: Innocent bystander shot during altercation in Allentown
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
More TOP STORIES News