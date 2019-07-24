EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5415295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest. TaRhonda Thomas reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were able to chase down a man who escaped custody early Wednesday morning in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Tabor Avenue in the Lawncrest section.Police say the suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 6000 block of Colgate Street and then robbed the person inside.Investigators say the suspect stabbed the victim two times and then took off.Officers spotted the man about 15 minutes later, police say, and tried to take him into custody.However, he was able to break free.Action News was there shortly after 5 a.m. when police spotted the man, chased him down and recaptured him.He was placed in a police car and driven away.The suspect's name has not been released.