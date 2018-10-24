U.S. & WORLD

Judge chases after handcuffed inmates making escape

Judge chases after inmates. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 24, 2018.

A judge took the law into his own hands when two inmates tried to escape from a courthouse in Washington state.

The judge was able to catch one of the inmates just as he was about to run out the exit.

This all unfolded last week during the two inmates' court appearance in Lewis County.

Video shows them taking off running while still in handcuffs.

Just a few seconds later, Judge R.W. Buzzard chases after them.

He followed them down several hallways and the staircase, eventually catching one.

The other inmate was arrested a few blocks away.

