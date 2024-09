Woman in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia

Woman in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia

Woman in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia

Woman in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia

Woman in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia, and police say the victim knows the gunman.

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. on the 5100 block of Folsom Street.

The victim was hit in the chest and the arm.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

The search continues for the shooter, who fled the scene before police arrived.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker