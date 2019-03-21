feel good

Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Lakesha Ball celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by passionately ringing the "Hope Bell."

Lakesha Ball and her family celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by ringing the "Hope Bell" at Maryland Proton Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Storyful, Ball was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2017 and was given the all-clear two weeks ago.

Ball's daughter, M'Rhaiyah Mitchell, recorded the video and posted it to her Instagram account with the caption, "Today my Mom Is CANCER FREE...Today my mother RUNG THAT BELL."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedfeel goodcancerviral
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes
WWII veteran, 97, proud to still be working at N.J. store
Horse gets to work sweeping barn floor
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at Brad Paisley concert
TOP STORIES
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M
Man killed in Germantown bar robbery
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Stray bullets from double shooting in SW Philly strike nearby homes
Show More
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Out of this world: Pink and her family visit NASA
Car bursts into flames in Montco parking lot
Donut Burger among new food options at Phillies game
More TOP STORIES News