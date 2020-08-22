Woman struck twice in deadly hit-and-run, search for driver in Cobbs Creek

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who struck a 25-year-old woman during a deadly hit-and-run in the Cobbs Creek section of the city.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Catherine Street.


Police said the 25-year-old woman was leaving the park, crossing westbound on foot, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. The driver fled the scene traveling northbound on Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The victim then fell into the southbound lane where she was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the second striking vehicle remained on location.

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where she was pronounced dead a short time later.


Authorities said they have found certain car parts that fell off the first striking vehicle. They are hopeful those parts will point them in the right direction.

Resident Hanifah Diarra tells Action News that drivers speed up and down the parkway all day, and while there is access for pedestrians coming out of the park, there is nothing to slow traffic down.

"They don't have a stop sign. My neighbor got hit eight years ago. They say this is a highway. They need to put a stop sign right there. You can see it. You can see where the children go. There's a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts. No stop sign," Diarra said. "They speed up and down here all the time. Now somebody got killed."

People were seen arriving to the site of the hit-and-run crash late Friday night. One man was in tears and told Action News he was the victim's boyfriend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cobbs creek (philadelphia)crimehit and runhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PIAA OKs fall sports for Pennsylvania schools
21-year-old man shot 3 times in the head, listed in critical condition: Police
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Frankford double shooting leaves 1 man listed in critical condition: Police
Father walking dog with his kids among 5 killed in Philly
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
Flyers head into 2nd round of East playoffs with Game 6 win
Show More
NJ schools with old ventilation systems struggle to meet reopening requirements
Delaware school opening "schoolhouse" for children of teachers, staff
Rowan University welcomes students back to dorms
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
Despite COVID-19, Philadelphia's real estate market is booming
More TOP STORIES News