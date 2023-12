Police say they found at least 25 gun-shell casings at the scene.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed outside a deli in Delaware County on Monday night.

The gunfire erupted just before 7 p.m. at 21st Street and Edgmont Avenue in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She later died from her injuries. There is no word yet on her identity.

