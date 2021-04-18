World War II-era plane crash-lands in ocean during Florida air show

EMBED <>More Videos

Dive bomber makes emergency landing at Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Florida -- A restored World War II dive bomber made an emergency landing at a beach in Florida.

The Air Force's Thunderbirds headlined the Cocoa Beach Air Show Saturday when the TBM Avenger's engine cut out.

The pilot was the only one on board.

He managed to bring the plane down without getting hurt.

The plane returned to flight just last year after an extensive rehab.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating why the engine malfunctioned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaplane accidentworld war iiemergency landingplane crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns
Pa. National Guard activated as Philly preps for Chauvin trial aftermath
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Woman shot 5 times outside bar in West Philadelphia
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun today, spotty showers on Monday
Harry, William seen chatting together after royal funeral
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
Why Queen Elizabeth sat on her own during Prince Philip's funeral
Philadelphia faith-based leaders call to end gun violence
More TOP STORIES News