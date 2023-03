Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire in Wynnewood, Pa.

Initial calls came in for reports of an explosion heard from the home.

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is hospitalized after a fire in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

It began late Monday morning on the 600 block of Sussex Road.

Fire crews are still working to place the fire under control.

There has been no word on the cause of this fire.