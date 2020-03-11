Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6001970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Philadelphia deputy sheriff was shot in Yeadon on Tuesday night, officials tell Action News.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania have released surveillance video as they hunt for the person who shot and injured an off-duty Philadelphia sheriff's deputy Tuesday night.It happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue.Police said the deputy was shot after getting out of his car.Investigators said two suspects approached the 35-year-old victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded everything that he had.Police say deputy sheriff was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate word on his condition.A woman who was with the off-duty deputy during the incident was not injured.Police took two people into custody Tuesday night, but they have been released.