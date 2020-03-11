Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff injured in Yeadon shooting

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania have released surveillance video as they hunt for the person who shot and injured an off-duty Philadelphia sheriff's deputy Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue.

Police said the deputy was shot after getting out of his car.

Investigators said two suspects approached the 35-year-old victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded everything that he had.

Police say deputy sheriff was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A woman who was with the off-duty deputy during the incident was not injured.

Police took two people into custody Tuesday night, but they have been released.
