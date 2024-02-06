Family speaks out after Delaware County shooting leaves victim on life support; suspect still sought

Officers say they are looking for 31-year-old Yeicop Menjivar in connection with the incident.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Delaware County was shot in the head on Sunday while attempting to defend his sister, officials say.

Now, authorities are continuing to search for the shooter.

The family of 24-year-old Kenito Montoya said they were devastated after the shooting. They told Action News that Montoya remains on life support while the family makes organ donation decisions.

Montoya was shot inside a home along the 200 block of Kent Road in Upper Darby around 2 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, just after 2 a.m., Menjivar arrived at the Montoya home demanding to speak to his ex-girlfriend, Montoya's sister.

Montoya stepped in to defend his sister and a conflict with Menjivar ensued, investigators say.

"That proceeded down to the basement, where they got into a physical altercation and Menjivar pulled out a handgun and shot the brother in the forehead," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.

"The assassin came to the house to kill her because she didn't want to be with him," said Montoya's father, who was speaking in Spanish, about the incident.

The father refers to Menjivar as 'the assassin.'

Since Montoya remains on life support, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office has moved ahead with murder charges against Menjivar.

Menjivar is believed to be traveling in a distinct-looking blue Honda Civic with Pennsylvania tags LWH4182.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Montoya's family said the victim is a devoted uncle, a Honduran native, humble, and social.

They urged Menjivar and his family to turn the shooter in.

"If there's a family member of his hiding him, please turn him in to the police," the family said while speaking Spanish.