The vehicle was seen heading to Philadelphia.

Police search for vehicle seen leaving scene of shooting in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Upper Darby, police are trying to track down a suspect in an overnight shooting.

The Action Cam was on the 200 block of Kent Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

We are told at least one person was shot inside of a home and taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Officers are looking for a blue Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and a rear spoiler that was last seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

