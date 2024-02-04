Police search for vehicle seen leaving scene of shooting in Upper Darby

The vehicle was seen heading to Philadelphia.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Upper Darby, police are trying to track down a suspect in an overnight shooting.
The Action Cam was on the 200 block of Kent Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.
We are told at least one person was shot inside of a home and taken to the hospital.
No word on their condition.
Officers are looking for a blue Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and a rear spoiler that was last seen leaving the scene after the shooting.
The vehicle was seen heading to Philadelphia.