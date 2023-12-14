Everything you need to know about Yosemite's new vehicle reservation system coming in 2024

Here's everything you need to know about Yosemite's new pilot reservation system coming in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Yosemite's new pilot reservation system coming in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Yosemite's new pilot reservation system coming in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Yosemite's new pilot reservation system coming in 2024.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Yosemite National Park has announced its latest vehicle reservation pilot system for park entry next year.

The ''Peak Hours Plus'' system will be for select dates starting in April and will continue through October.

From April 13 through June 30, a reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays (Memorial Day - May 27 and Juneteenth - June 19).

From July 1 through August 16, a reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

From August 17 through October 27, a reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays (Labor Day - September 2 and October 14)

Park officials say the goal of the system is to ease overcrowding during peak times over the summer. Officials also added they are experimenting a few different ideas for this upcoming summer.

You can buy reservations for all arrival dates will be released online starting January 5 at 8 a.m.

Reservations will be available until sellout. Afternoon entry reservations and additional full-day reservations will be released one week in advance.

To learn more about reservations, click here.