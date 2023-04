Children between the ages of seven and 16 showcased their various businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 19th Police District in Philadelphia hosted its Youth Pop-Up Shop Friday afternoon to highlight young entrepreneurs throughout the area.

Children between the ages of seven and 16 showcased their various businesses and products for everyone to see and enjoy.

Officer Shakira Ayers says it is a way to promote youth businesses while also offering them a safe space to sell their goods.