Yowie Hotel opens on South Street with shopworthy stays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the new Hotel Yowie, everything in the hotel is available to buy in the shop on the ground level.

The hotel is the dream project of the Yowie brand founder, Shannon Maldonado.

She grew up in the area, started a boutique of artful objects eight years ago, and says this has been in the works for years.

She says with the Yowie brand focused on home goods, it made sense for the hotel to do double duty as a showroom.

Each of the 13 suites is completely different, and cafe Wim is onsite and open daily.

Maldonado put her design background to use, doing all the interiors for the property and curating all items in the rooms.

Yowie Hotel and Shop | Facebook | Instagram

226 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-346-6337