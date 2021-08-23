Video shows teens wanted in brutal attack of Philadelphia deliveryman; 1 arrest made

19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself into police on Saturday, following the assault on a newlywed in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of a group of teenagers wanted in the brutal assault of a deliveryman last week in the city's Queen Village section.It happened on August 17 around 10:18 p.m. when police say 38-year-old Zach Lean was attacked by a group of teens on bikes on the 300 block of Christian Street.Lean was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he's currently in a medically induced coma.On Saturday, one of Lean's attackers turned himself in. He's been identified by police as Herbert Morrison, 19. He is facing aggravated assault charges.New video released by police Monday shows the group of teens surround the victim and attack him before biking away.Police say Lean hit his head on the sidewalk during the attack and he had a seizure before briefly losing consciousness, officials say."I love him more than anything in the world. He is my brand new husband. I cannot believe that I had to sign papers saying, 'Yes, please save his life,'" said Lean's wife, Christine Torrisi on Friday.Torrisi said she just got married to Lean three months ago.She says she went to bed around 10 p.m. August 17 while Lean was making his last round of grocery deliveries for work on Christian Street. Then, she got a call in the middle of the night that changed her life."I saw that I had two missed calls from Jefferson, and they were just like this is the traumatic brain injury. I mean, it was like nothing I've ever seen," she said.It's still unclear what sparked the attack.Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.