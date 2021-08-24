New details about what may have led to brutal beating of delivery driver in Queen Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10970750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUSPECTS WANTED: Philly police have released video of a group of teens wanted in the brutal assault of a deliveryman last week in the city's Queen Village section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a delivery driver remains hospitalized in critical condition, we are finding out what forced him to stop his vehicle and get out to confront a group of eight bicyclists before they viciously attacked him.It happened on August 17 around 10:18 p.m. That's when 38-year-old Zach Lean was attacked by a group of teens on bikes in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia."There were some eggs that may have been thrown at our victim's car, which led him to pull over in the 300 block of Christian and exit his car," said Capt. James Kearney of South Detectives. "Clearly on the video you see him get out of his car and almost hold his hands up when the males on bicycles, and the female, approach him and proceed to beat him."One suspect, 19-year-old Herbert Morrison, turned himself in this weekend. He's being held on $250,000 bail.Detectives are now working to identify the other bicyclists involved, and they hopeThey are confident they will make more arrests in this case.If you or someone you know was involved, police stress it's in your best interest to come to them and not the other way around."Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. We want to hear the full story, we want to talk to you. We want to make sure you're heard, we want to make sure you can get past this as well - and we'll work with them to arrange that," Kearney said.Police add that Queen Village is a tight-knit community, and they're certain they'll make sure everyone involved is held accountable.They are happily accepting anonymous tips.Lean is a newlywed. He was just married to his wife Christine three months ago.He delivers groceries to support them, and she too is praying for answers - and accountability - as she prays for Zach to come out of a coma.