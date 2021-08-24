caught on video

New details about what may have led to brutal beating of delivery driver in Queen Village

Police say the victim appeared to hold up his hands just before he was viciously attacked.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New details about what may have led to brutal beating in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a delivery driver remains hospitalized in critical condition, we are finding out what forced him to stop his vehicle and get out to confront a group of eight bicyclists before they viciously attacked him.

It happened on August 17 around 10:18 p.m. That's when 38-year-old Zach Lean was attacked by a group of teens on bikes in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.

"There were some eggs that may have been thrown at our victim's car, which led him to pull over in the 300 block of Christian and exit his car," said Capt. James Kearney of South Detectives. "Clearly on the video you see him get out of his car and almost hold his hands up when the males on bicycles, and the female, approach him and proceed to beat him."

One suspect, 19-year-old Herbert Morrison, turned himself in this weekend. He's being held on $250,000 bail.

Detectives are now working to identify the other bicyclists involved, and they hope new surveillance video obtained in the area helps.

EMBED More News Videos

SUSPECTS WANTED: Philly police have released video of a group of teens wanted in the brutal assault of a deliveryman last week in the city's Queen Village section.



They are confident they will make more arrests in this case.

If you or someone you know was involved, police stress it's in your best interest to come to them and not the other way around.

"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. We want to hear the full story, we want to talk to you. We want to make sure you're heard, we want to make sure you can get past this as well - and we'll work with them to arrange that," Kearney said.

Police add that Queen Village is a tight-knit community, and they're certain they'll make sure everyone involved is held accountable.

They are happily accepting anonymous tips.



Lean is a newlywed. He was just married to his wife Christine three months ago.

He delivers groceries to support them, and she too is praying for answers - and accountability - as she prays for Zach to come out of a coma.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queen village (philadelphia)philadelphiacrimeassaultattackman attackedcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Steak shop owner survives knife attack to neck
Video shows more teens wanted in brutal attack of deliveryman
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
TOP STORIES
David Murphy to retire after more than 30 years with Action News
16-year-old arrested in shooting of Philadelphia officer
Steak shop owner survives knife attack to neck
Driver loses control, crashes Jeep into backyard pool
Man charged in murder of 14-year-old at NJ gas station
Northeast Philly priest working to help Haiti after recent earthquake
Approval of COVID vaccine may be boost of confidence for holdouts
Show More
Suspect identified after shooting at officers, stealing SUV
Biden sticking with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates
Philly School Board mulling over vaccine mandate for all employees
5 local teachers share wisdom, advice for upcoming school year
More TOP STORIES News