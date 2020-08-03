Christopher Linder charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones

Jones was caught in the crossfire while playing on the porch of his home on 200 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia Saturday evening. He remains in serious condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
The District Attorney's Office said it has opened three criminal cases against Christopher Linder for his alleged attempt to murder an adult man; his role in an ensuing shootout involving others during which Jones was shot in the head; and his alleged theft of a vehicle as he fled the scene.
At least two additional people are wanted by Philadelphia Police for their roles in the incident.
"I join Philadelphians across the city in expressing sadness and outrage that senseless gun violence has once again caused grievous injury to a child," District Attorney Krasner said. "Every kid deserves to live free of violence, harm, or fear. All children deserve an opportunity to develop and grow into healthy, happy adults."
Police said a blue/silver Chevy Silverado was traveling south on the 200 block North Simpson Street when the driver extended his left arm out the driver's window and fired a gun at a group of people standing on the block around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the driver continued southbound and two men who were standing outside pulled guns and started shooting at the truck.
According to investigators, the Silverado rear-ended a GMC Yukon on the block and Linder exited the vehicle and jumped in the Yukon, fleeing eastbound on Race Street.
Investigators located the Yukon, abandoned on 64th and Race streets.
Officers said while police remained on location, Linder, who fled in both vehicles, returned to the scene and attempted to get back into his Silverado.
Accoridng to police, that's when officers gave chase and arrested Linder at the end of the 6300 block of Race Street.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said surveillance video from a nearby camera may prove useful in the investigation. She said she is hopeful that this case will come to a quick resolution.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.