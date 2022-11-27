Philadelphia police searching for missing 6-year-old girl

Police say 6-year-old Zaniyah Stewart was last seen on Sunday around 3 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.

Police say 6-year-old Zaniyah Stewart was last seen on Sunday around 3 a.m.

The child's mother woke up around 6 a.m. to find her daughter missing from her home on the 300 block of N. 61st Street, investigators said.

Zaniyah Stewart is about 3 feet tall, weighs 32 pounds and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt with green and yellow lines on the front, navy blue jacket with pink inside and black rhinestone boots. Her hair was made into "four puffy buns."

Police say the girl may be with her father, 42-year-old Matthew Stewart, who is known to frequent the area of 56th and Market streets and Carroll Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3093 or 911.