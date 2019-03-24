Crime & Safety

Who killed Kahlil Goldman?

EMBED <>More Videos

Who killed Kahlil Goldman? Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on March 23, 2019.

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother hopes that after five years her son's killer can finally be brought to justice.

"My son was always outgoing, free spirit, and all-around athlete. He was a good dad he was a good son to me," said Donna Matthews.

Matthews said that her free-spirited son, Kahlil Goldman's life was cut short on February 27, 2014.

"A childhood friend of mine works for the 35th district. She called me on the phone and she said Donna does Kahlil have your name on his arm and I said yes and by the sound of her voice she said he's been shot. I knew my son was dead," Matthews said.

The 24-year-old was found along the 4900 block of Pulaski Avenue in Philadelphia's Germantown section just before 6 p.m. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It could be your child next or your loved one. And when they took my son they destroyed my whole family. They didn't just take his life they took a lot of our lives. Our family has not been the same," Matthews said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorthwest philadelphiacrime fightershomicide investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder
4 arrested after police chase ends with crash into Germantown home
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Philadelphia Police: Boy, 11, hit by train in Olney
Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run
Community in uproar over possibly losing little league field in Chester Co.
Police investigate hit and run in Juniata
Show More
2019 Miss Philadelphia crowned in Manayunk
Lawyer's office shot at after cop's acquittal in teen death
Girls Exploring Tomorrow's Technology held in Chester County
Matt O'Donnell talks to future journalists about fact and fiction
Driver critically injured in crash in Gloucester County
More TOP STORIES News