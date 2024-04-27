Man wanted for attacking woman on Kelly Drive after asking for lighter: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Peaceful, pretty and packed with people - that's how visitors describe Philadelphia's Kelly Drive.

Many spent their Friday afternoon on the trail or sitting by the river.

"It's gorgeous. The trees are starting to bloom," said Paul Donahue.

" [ I ] love being out here," said Robert Foat. "Love jogging, love the scene, just the river and just being in nature."

But now some said they'll be extra cautious after a woman was assaulted on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia police said a 29-year-old woman was approached by a man at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Detectives said the man asked for a lighter and then hit her in the face with a piece of wood.

They said the suspect ran away from the scene, and the woman was treated at the hospital.

"I feel bad for the girl that got hit, and I want them to catch that criminal," said Malaiza Soljour.

"It's pretty surprising," said Tasha Gear. "It seems pretty calm here. I wouldn't expect something like that."

"I'm horrified to hear about that because normally it's a very peaceful park; people are very friendly," said Foat.

Visitors would also like to see more security.

"I just pray more police patrol this area to make sure something like that doesn't happen," said Foat.

"I'm hoping for the best," said Bethley Soljour. "I'm hoping for a better Philadelphia and less violence."

Police believe the suspect is in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a brown/green coat and brown beanie at the time.

If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.