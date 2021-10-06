Actor Daniel Craig chats about his 15-year bond with James Bond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11090772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Daniel Craig talks about his final film as Bond with 6abc Alicia's Vitarelli.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the past 15 years, Daniel Craig has been James Bond. But his era is coming to an end on Friday with "No Time to Die."The film is about to make its US debut. Action News spoke with Craig and the star-studded cast ahead of his finale as the famed 007.Craig says he does actually like his martinis shaken, not stirred, and he's admittedly a little emotionally stirred by this moment.He first became Bond in 2006 with Casino Royale, and now, he's wrapping up his five-film finale with the style, action, and edge-of-your-seat drama that embodies his Bond."It's been a very large part of my life so long," Craig said. "How could it not be emotional? I am incredibly proud and incredibly fortunate to do this."After pandemic delays, Craig's fifth and final stint as Bond is in the books."It's a relief to get it out there, and I hope it brings people back together a little bit," Craig added.This Bond also brings the franchise's first Black female, 007, played by Lashana Lynch."I really appreciate and respect the fact that there has to be firsts," Lynch said. "I'm taking on the responsibility of a string of women that are able to be the first."Academy Award winner Rami Malek is Bond's latest foe, and he savored this shot at playing the villain."I would often look at Daniel and say, you know, maybe Bond's actually the bad guy," Malek said.Malek says he jumped at this chance before even reading the script."He's been, for all of us, the Bond," Malek added. "For myself, he's my Bond."In 'No Time to Die,' Bond is called back to service for Craig's explosive swan song."Tit was a lot of fun to try and come up with a story that felt like a really satisfying final chapter for Daniel's tenure as Bond," said director Cary Fukunaga.Lea Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann, said, "We really wanted to make the best film possible because it is his last film."'No Time to Die' is the 25th film in the Bond franchise. The cast tells Acton News they all stayed to watch Craig's final scene for an emotional end to this era.