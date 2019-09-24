1 dead, 2 injured, including child, after crash on I-95 in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has died and two others, including a child, were seriously injured after a crash on I-95 in Delaware on Tuesday night.The crash happened just before 5 p.m. involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.Authorities confirm a man died, and two others were injured, including a woman and a child. Both victims are listed in critical condition at this time.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.Travelers should expect delays near the crash scene.