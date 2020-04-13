1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia has killed one person and injured two others.

Police said someone opened fire inside an apartment, just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The apartment is above a furniture restoration store on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue.

Investigators said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the other two victims.
