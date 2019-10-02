1 dead after double shooting in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back and killed in front of his home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section Tuesday night.

It happened on the 7500 block of Briar Road.

Officers responded to numerous 911 calls.

They arrived to find the 35-year-old victim, lying on the sidewalk.

Investigators found a gun next to him.



He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another 32-year-old man was also shot.

He is in stable condition.

Police are now trying to figure out who opened fire and why.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newshomicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Show More
Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line
Man dies after being hit by truck in Philadelphia
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Center City
More TOP STORIES News