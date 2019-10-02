1 dead after double shooting in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back and killed in front of his home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section Tuesday night.It happened on the 7500 block of Briar Road.Officers responded to numerous 911 calls.They arrived to find the 35-year-old victim, lying on the sidewalk.Investigators found a gun next to him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Another 32-year-old man was also shot.He is in stable condition.Police are now trying to figure out who opened fire and why.