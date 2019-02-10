1 dead after more than 18 shots are fired into a car in West Oak Lane

One dead after more than 18 shots fired into car: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., February 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the men who, according to witnesses, fired at least 18 shots into a man's car in West Oak Lane Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 7500 block of West Oak Lane. The victim was sitting in his car in front of the apartments where he lived.

"According to witnesses a dark vehicle pulled up and two to three males got out. And from point-blank range fired at least 18 shots into the front windshield and passenger side of the Maxima," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the 39-year-old man was able to get out of his vehicle and made it to the rear of the apartment building where he was found by officers.

"He was collapsed, he was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, the back, torso and arm," said Small.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan.

"According to witnesses those 2-3 males then got back into a dark vehicle that was last seen traveling south on 7500 Forrest Ave," said Small.

No word on a motive or if the suspects and victim knew each other.

Police say there are several surveillance cameras on that block and they are hoping there's video that will help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.

