Car strikes occupied SEPTA bus after veering onto sidewalk: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a car struck a SEPTA bus in the city's Logan neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 7 p.m. at Lindley Avenue and North Broad Street.

According to police, a sedan was struck on Broad Street which caused the car to veer onto the westside sidewalk.

The car then continued to travel southbound on the sidewalk, striking the SEPTA bus as it tried to get back onto the roadway, investigators say.

Authorities say three men who were in the car at the time of the crash fled the area on foot.

The sedan was not previously reported stolen, officers noted.

There were five passengers on the bus during the crash. Police say none of them reported any serious injuries.

One person was transported to Einstein Medical Center for evaluation.

Anyone with any information on this collision is asked to contact the police.