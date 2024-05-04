Police have a photo of a person who they believe installed the skimming device.

Skimming device used on several debit cards at credit union in Bucks County: Police

Skimming device used on several debit cards at credit union in Bucks County: Police

Skimming device used on several debit cards at credit union in Bucks County: Police

Skimming device used on several debit cards at credit union in Bucks County: Police

Skimming device used on several debit cards at credit union in Bucks County: Police

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are warning residents after investigators say a skimming device was found at an American Heritage Credit Union.

Authorities say it happened over the weekend at the credit union on Levittown Parkway in Bristol Township.

Officers think the device skimmed several debit cards.

"It's a shame that's the way it is now, unfortunately. I work for a credit union myself, not that one, but you know I think it's a shame people are able to put them on there and get stuff off of the information and anything like that," said Erin Kuznicki from Levittown.

"Keep your money out of the bank, I keep it at home in a safe, that's probably the best way. I don't like banks," added Scott McMahon from Fairless Hills.

Police released a photo of a person who they believe installed the skimming device.

"I guess they put a mask on, a hat, and they know where the camera is," said Kuznicki.

People in the area said they're surprised by the brazenness, knowing cameras are all around.

"Oh yeah, they don't care, yeah they're that slick," said McMahon.

Action News reached out to both Bristol Township police and the credit union but has not heard back.

If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information on the case you are urged to contact the police.