2 cars crash in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania, leaving multiple people injured: Police

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash that took place in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania near New Tripoli on Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Holbens Valley Road and Scochary Road just after 4 p.m.

Investigators say two cars crashed and there are multiple reported injuries.

There is no word yet on how many were injured or what the extent of the injuries are.

Police have also not stated what led up to the collision.