1 in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, leaving one in critical condition, police said.According to police, the shooting happened at about 3 p.m., in the 500 block of S. 57th Street.A 25-year-old man was shot three times, including once in the mouth, and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.A 38-year-old man was shot in the right leg and the hand. He was taken to Mercy Catholic Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.