A tractor-trailer struck the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Conrail bridge repairs in Port Richmond could be completed by weekend; I-95 NB remains closed

Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood will be closed after a truck hit a Conrail overhead bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is still closed as crews work to repair a Conrail bridge that was damaged earlier this week by an oversized truckload. PennDOT says repairs to the damaged overpass bridge that runs over I-95 in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood could be completed by the weekend.

"We are coordinating closely with the U.S. Department of Transportation and local officials, and we are optimistic that Conrail's contractors will complete the repairs efficiently and safely by the weekend," said PennDOT in a statement Tuesday.

Crews have been working since 10 p.m. Monday to repair the damaged railway bridge.

It's unclear why the height of the truck wasn't correct and how far it traveled before hitting the bridge. PennDOT says the details of the crash are still under investigation.

According to NJ Transit, Atlantic City Rail Line service remains suspended in both directions between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Pennsauken until repairs are made. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by Bus 554, while PATCO and substitute bus services are being provided between the 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations.

Detours

According to PennDOT, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while repairs are made.

Drivers are being directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 NB.

Chopper 6 overhead after truck hits Conrail bridge in Port Richmond on April 1, 2024.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 northbound is also closed and is being detoured during construction. Motorists should use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 NB at Adams Avenue.

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the closure areas and warns about the possibility of significant backups on I-95.

Check out the latest traffic and road conditions at 6abc.com/traffic.

Alternate route options

Action News' Matt Pellman recommends drivers use the same alternate routes used to navigate around the I-95 collapse closure from last summer.

Pellman says it may be best to get off the interstate by the time you get to the Vine Expressway (I-676). He suggests taking the westbound side of the Vine to either Broad Street, or take the Schuylkill Expressway up to the Boulevard (past Broad Street) and take Route 1 instead of I-95.

Frankford Avenue is another possible alternate.

The Walt Whitman and Ben Franklin bridges into New Jersey are also alternates. From there, drivers can take 130 North up to the Betsy Ross or Tacony Palmyra bridges to get back to I-95.