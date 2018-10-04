EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4404629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 5 shot in Germantown drive-by shooting: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 3, 2018

One person has died and four others were injured following a drive-by shooting outside of a dollar store in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Using chisels and saws, detectives worked to remove bullets lodged in trees, after they said at least 18 shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Germantown Avenue near Manheim Street.Police said multiple people were hanging out by a wall at the end of a driveway outside of a Dollar General store when a car drove up and someone opened fire from inside."The occupants of a White Chevy Impala came through the parking lot, firing multiple rounds hitting all five males. They then turned northbound on Germantown Avenue," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Police believe there was more than one person in the car.Witnesses said the shots came out of nowhere."You just hear like a pow pow pow, like firecrackers going off, and see a whole lot of people just running everywhere," said Tasha Robertson.Alhambra Ali said he was in his barber shop nearby when the shots were fired. He ran to get help."I was in here cutting and then I heard shots firing. I looked out my door and saw a young black guy laying on the ground, with no assistance being attended to him. I ran over there. But in the process of me going over there, the police came," Ali said.In total, five people were taken to Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds.Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the left hand, a 19-year-old man was shot in the right hand, another 19-year-old man was shot in the right foot and a 20-year-old man was shot in the right arm. All were in stable condition.A fifth man, 20-years-old, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital by police in critical condition and later died of his injuries.Ross said the shooting does not appear to be random and police believe the victims were the intended targets."This is a brazen act. Broad daylight. Right in front of a shopping center. Right in front of a little supermarket. It shows you how callous some of these guys are and what we're dealing with each and every day," said Ross.Investigators said no weapon has been recovered and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.Police have surveillance video from the scene and they are currently looking for more.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------