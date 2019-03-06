1 person injured in West Oak Lane house fire

1 person injured in West Oak Lane house fire. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital after a blaze early Wednesday morning in West Oak Lane.

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of Washington Lane.

There was heavy smoke showing when firefighters arrived.

Officials say a neighbor who uses oxygen was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly placed under control.

The cause is under investigation.
-----
