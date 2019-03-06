PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital after a blaze early Wednesday morning in West Oak Lane.
Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of Washington Lane.
There was heavy smoke showing when firefighters arrived.
Officials say a neighbor who uses oxygen was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire was quickly placed under control.
The cause is under investigation.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
1 person injured in West Oak Lane house fire
TOP STORIES
Show More