1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

1 rescued from West Philadelphia fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person was rescued from a burning home in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

When fire crews responded to the home on the 3900 block of Brown Street just after midnight there was heavy fire from the first floor.

Firefighters rescued one person, who was receiving treatment for smoke inhalation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about twenty minutes.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firerescuephiladelphia fire departmentphilly newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News